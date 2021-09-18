Grandma can see future: Big tree will smash her Pattaya house

At 81 years old, Jamlong Boriboon can see the future: She knows the big mango tree in her front yard is going to fall on her house.

Jamlong planted the tree more than a decade ago and it grew tall and lush, providing both fruit and shade. But, like her, it has grown frail and bent over the years and now leans precariously over her roof.







A big branch already fell once. Now she fears the entire thing will come down.

Banglamung Subdistrict Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat and government workers visited Jamlong’s Soi Banglamung 19 house Sept. 16 after she called for help. They agreed something needed done.

Workers planned to return Sept. 17 to decide how to address the situation and take care of it.



























