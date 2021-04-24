Pattaya-area police turn blind eye to rampant street freelancers

The karaoke clubs are closed, but the freelancers who worked there are still out along a shady strip of bars in East Pattaya.







More than 50 women in slinky outfits were allegedly offering sexual services for as little as 1,200 baht outside the Nakata Karaoke club and neighboring bars on April 23.

The area behind the Esso gas station has long been known as a spot for cheap sex. But since the women were not selling alcohol and their kind of entertainment is hard to prove, police would need to go under the covers with marked bills to make any arrests.



Many of the women were not wearing face masks, leading to fears of Covid-19 spreading wider in Banglamung District.























