East Pattaya pharmacy raided for illegal cough syrup sales

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
641
Officers swooped in and arrested an East Pattaya drugstore owner for allegedly selling cough medicine as an ingredient in a potentially deadly homemade drug elixir.

Public Health Department pharmacist Jurasan Meeratthanawat and police launched a sting operation against Siam Country Drug April 22, using an undercover agent to purchase a half-dozen bottles of Datissin syrup.

When officers swooped in, they seized another nine bottles of the cough medicine, plus seven bottles of Benadryl.

Operator Chutikan Chaichetta, 35, was arrested and charged for working as a pharmacist without a license.

The cough syrup is a key ingredient in the homebrew “4×100” or “korth water”, an intoxicating and dangerous mixture of cough syrup, cola and either kratom or pain reliever Tramadol.


