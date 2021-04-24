Pattaya to welcome U.S. sailors with open arms, mayor says

An influx of U.S. sailors in August would be most welcomed by local businesses. (File photo)

Pattaya’s mayor said April 23 that local businesses would most welcome an influx of U.S. sailors in August.

Speaking to the media two days after U.S. embassy officials told city leaders that about 2,000 U.S. Navy and Army personnel would take shore leave in Pattaya during the Cobra Gold joint military exercise in August, Sonthaya Kunplome said Pattaya would welcome them with open arms.



Hopefully by then, Sonthaya said, 70 percent of Pattaya locals will be vaccinated against the coronavirus and pubs and bars will be bustling.


Hopefully by then, pubs and bars will be bustling.

Previous visits (pre-pandemic) brought much mirth and provided a needed boost to the tourism economy. (File photo)



All signs point towards a welcome back to U.S. sailors.








