Pattaya-area Lions Clubs presidents and directors installed

Pattaya’s mayor installed new governing boards for six area Lions Clubs July 31.

Sonthaya Kunplome presided over the ceremony at the A-One the Royal Cruise Lions zones 8 and 9 in Region 4 comprising of Lions Club of Pattaya, Lions Club of Phratumnak Pattaya, Lios Club of Naklua Pattaya, Lions Club of Pattaya Banglamung, Lions Club of Chonburi Sriracha and Lions Club of Pattaya Taksin.







Deputy Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet opened the event with a welcome speech before turning over the podium to Jaraywat Chinnawat, regional chairman for Lions Club Region 4, who delivered the objectives.

The installation ceremony drew a wide range of area political and business leaders to witness the new boards pledging to help the less fortunate and instill unity in society.

