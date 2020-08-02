Pattaya-area Lions Clubs presidents and directors installed

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
Past District Governor Veera Ladnongkun conducts the swearing in ceremony for the new presidents and their members.
Pattaya’s mayor installed new governing boards for six area Lions Clubs July 31.

Sonthaya Kunplome presided over the ceremony at the A-One the Royal Cruise Lions zones 8 and 9 in Region 4 comprising of Lions Club of Pattaya, Lions Club of Phratumnak Pattaya, Lios Club of Naklua Pattaya, Lions Club of Pattaya Banglamung, Lions Club of Chonburi Sriracha and Lions Club of Pattaya Taksin.



Lions perform the traditional ‘roar’ ceremony as if to say they are ready to serve humanity with all their might.

Deputy Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet opened the event with a welcome speech before turning over the podium to Jaraywat Chinnawat, regional chairman for Lions Club Region 4, who delivered the objectives.

The installation ceremony drew a wide range of area political and business leaders to witness the new boards pledging to help the less fortunate and instill unity in society.

Past District Governor Banjong Banthoonprayuk presents a token of appreciation to Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome.

Poramet Ngampichet, Deputy Minister of Culture receives a gift from Past District Governor Banjong Banthoonprayuk.




Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome and Poramet Ngampichet, Deputy Minister of Culture pose with the newly installed family and other members of Lions Clubs in Pattaya.


