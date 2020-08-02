Diana Group opens elderly-care center

The Diana Group of hotels has branched out into senior living with the opening of the Diana Wellness Center & Elderly Care Center.







Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presided over the Aug. 1. grand opening at the Diana Garden Resort with group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug, city officials and community leaders.

The nursing home was established to be a place where Thai and foreign seniors unable to live independently can live in a safe and clean environment and be cared for by medical professionals.

The center has a staff of doctors and nurses and provide everything from meals to exercise facilities and basic physical therapy.

For more information, see DianaGardenResort.com.

The grand opening also featured the sale of handicrafts from children of the Child Protection and Development Center with proceeds going to the Human Help Network Thailand Foundation’s education fund.

