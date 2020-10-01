Pattaya area industrial estate hit with heavy flooding

Sriracha district was hit with heavy flooding after two hours of solid rain Wednesday.

Roads in Bo Win Subdistrict, east of Pattaya were inundated, making it impossible for small vehicles to pass through the Sahapat Group industrial estate and Chalong Market. Water in Muang District reached a meter deep.







District officers were dispatched to Nakhon Laem Chabang and Sriracha subdistricts to get traffic moving and help those with flooded homes.

Muang District Chief Thanee Rattananon inspected JermJompol Road in front of the Health Garden where garbage and natural debris clogged sewer openings. He oversaw urgent work to clear the drains and relieve the flooding.



















