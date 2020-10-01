Jomtien Beach rebuild nears start

Consultants, contractors and beach vendors are gearing up for the rebuilding of Jomtien Beach with work about to begin to give it the same magical overhaul they did in Pattaya.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

A construction office is being built at Jomtien Beach Road Soi 13 and the consultants have wrapped up their study and work plans. Soon barges will bring sand from Koh Rang Kiew and the beachfront will be restored and widened after years of erosion.

The 586-million-baht project calls for 3.5 kilometers of Jomtien Beach to be restored first, with a second phase taking the widening to the Najomtien border by 2022.

While the source of the sand and the contractor – Italian Thai Development Co. – will be the same as were used in the rebuild of Pattaya Beach, the two projects differ in several respects.

For one, there’s no need to burying Geotex bags of sand to build up the beach to make a wider platform to lay sand upon. Second, Jomtien isn’t ravaged by water draining from the streets to the beach as it does downtown.

Still, about 680,000 cu. meters of sand will be required to restore and widen, in places, the shoreline over 900 days.

Beach vendor Boonma Deesomchue welcomed the start of the project, saying that, when completed, the beach will be nicer and wider, allowing for more customers.









However, Boonma worries that because Jomtien is not as sheltered at Pattaya Beach, new sand can more easily be carried back to the sea in March and April when waves are strongest.

Tourist Yodsaporn Mordoo said he’d like to see the renovation create more recreational zones for beach football and volleyball.











