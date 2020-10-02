‘Wow Africa’ marks full reopening of Chiang Mai Zoo

The Chiang Mai Zoo celebrated its full reopening with the launch of a new exhibit highlighting Africa’s wildlife.







The Zoological Park Organization took limits off its six affiliated zoos nationwide Oct. 1, but retained strict sanitary and safety standards for tourists.

Chiang Mai’s zoo took the opportunity to open Wow Africa, which puts people, not the animals, in cages – in the form of a service car – to see giraffes, zebras, ostriches, waterbucks, and springboks, all walking free and up close.









ZPO Director Suriya Saengphong and Zoo Director Wuttichai Muangman said Sept. 30 the Chiang Mai Aquarium also now has fully reopened, showing tourists animals from “the bottom of the sea to the top of the mountain.”











