Pattaya approves emergency relief for fire victims after devastating residential blazes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is moving forward with financial assistance measures for residents affected by recent fires in the city, aiming to ease hardship and provide urgent support to victims whose homes were damaged in separate blaze incidents earlier this year. On May 8, Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn chaired a meeting of Pattaya City’s Public Assistance Committee at Pattaya City Hall. The meeting included Pattaya City Council member Nikom Saengkaew, committee representatives, and officials from Chonburi’s Social Development and Human Security Office, Provincial Treasury Office, and Local Administration Office, who joined via Zoom to help review compensation requests.







The discussion followed two separate fire incidents that occurred on March 17 and April 5, 2026, in Soi Arunothai 2 and Soi Boonsampan 2, both located within Pattaya City. The fires caused damage to residential properties and prompted several residents to apply for emergency assistance.

Social welfare officers and engineering officials had previously inspected the damaged homes and assessed repair costs before the committee convened to determine compensation eligibility under Pattaya City’s 2020 disaster assistance regulations.

Among the three applicants reviewed:

One property owner operating a rental house was deemed ineligible for direct compensation under current regulations. However, tenants residing at the property may still apply separately for temporary housing support of up to 2,500 baht per month for a maximum of two months, pending further inspection.

Another resident whose home suffered severe damage qualified for emergency assistance and was approved to receive 96,000 baht in compensation through Pattaya City’s public assistance program.

A third applicant whose property sustained only minor roof damage was found not to meet the required criteria for financial support.

City officials said the relief effort reflects Pattaya’s commitment to assisting residents affected by emergencies while ensuring all aid distribution follows legal procedures and government regulations.

















































