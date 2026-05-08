Major upgrade planned for Pattaya’s Jomtien Youth and Sports Complex

By Pattaya Mail
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Pattaya prepares for Phase 2 redevelopment of the Jomtien Youth Sports Center, aiming to create a modern public space for fitness, recreation, and youth activities.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is preparing to launch Phase 2 of the redevelopment of the Outdoor Sports Center at the Pattaya Youth Center in Jomtien, Thepprasit Soi 9, aiming to transform the area into a modern space for fitness, recreation, youth activities, and community inspiration for people of all ages. The project is currently undergoing the government procurement process through an electronic bidding (e-bidding) system in accordance with official regulations, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the selection of qualified contractors for the development work.



The upgrade is designed to create a safer, more modern, and more functional public space that better serves residents and visitors alike. Improvements will focus on sports facilities, relaxation areas, and youth-focused activity zones to support Pattaya’s continued urban growth in the future.

City officials say the project represents another important step in developing “a space for the people of Pattaya” — not just as a sports venue, but as a place that promotes health, opportunity, and a better quality of life for the community.

A new chapter for Pattaya’s community spaces as the Jomtien Outdoor Sports Center moves toward a safer, more modern, and more inspiring future for all ages.



More than just a sports ground — Pattaya’s upgraded Jomtien Youth Center aims to become a hub for health, opportunity, and community life.
























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