Foreign tourists voice growing fear over Pattaya road safety after crosswalk crash

PATTAYA, Thailand — A recent early-morning collision captured on CCTV, in which a Pattaya songthaew struck a 94-year-old man at a pedestrian crossing, has reignited concerns among foreign visitors about road safety in the resort city — particularly the reliability of crosswalks.

Following publication of the incident, Pattaya Mail readers flooded the comments section with expressions of anger, frustration and sadness, many reflecting a deep lack of confidence in pedestrian safety. While some comments were emotional or blunt in tone, a recurring theme was clear: many foreign tourists and long-term visitors believe pedestrian crossings in Pattaya offer little real protection.







Several readers pointed out that marked crosswalks are frequently ignored by drivers, with vehicles often failing to slow down or stop, even when pedestrians are already crossing. Others said that crossing major roads in Pattaya feels more dangerous than crossing anywhere else they have lived or traveled, despite visible road markings.

“There is a strong perception among foreigners that zebra crossings here mean nothing,” one reader wrote, echoing dozens of similar remarks. Another noted that visitors quickly learn to rely on their own judgment rather than traffic rules when crossing roads in Thailand.



The incident has also revived criticism of what some readers describe as a culture of weak enforcement. Commenters argued that while road signs, crossings and traffic laws exist on paper, inconsistent enforcement allows risky driving behavior to continue unchecked — putting pedestrians, including elderly residents and tourists unfamiliar with local conditions, at risk.

Others stressed that the fear is not limited to tourists. Long-term foreign residents said they routinely avoid crossings altogether, choosing instead to wait for large gaps in traffic or follow locals across busy roads, believing this offers better odds of safety than using designated crosswalks.





While emotions ran high in the online discussion, many readers emphasized sympathy for the injured man and called for accountability rather than blame. Several urged authorities to take the incident as another warning sign that road safety — especially pedestrian protection — needs urgent attention in Pattaya.

Road safety experts have long noted that Thailand ranks among the world’s highest for traffic-related fatalities, with pedestrians particularly vulnerable. In tourist-heavy cities like Pattaya, the risks are amplified by unfamiliar road layouts, mixed traffic types, and differing expectations between visitors and local drivers.



For foreign tourists, the message circulating in comment sections is stark: look both ways — and then look again — even when the light is green or the crossing is clearly marked.

As Pattaya continues to promote itself as a safe, world-class destination, many readers say restoring confidence in something as basic as a pedestrian crossing would be a meaningful place to start.



































