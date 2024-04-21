Pattaya and Koh Larn extremely hot with partly cloudy skies; reaching 39-41 degrees Celsius

The Meteorological Department reported that Thailand is experiencing extremely hot weather, with scattered thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in some areas. The lower southern region is experiencing increased rainfall and heavy rain in some places.

The Meteorological Department forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate low atmospheric pressure due to the hot weather covering Thailand’s upper region. This generally results in extremely hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. They advise the public to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather, avoiding prolonged outdoor activities. Meanwhile, southwest winds and southerly winds are covering the upper part of Thailand, leading to scattered thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in some areas. They warn people in these areas to be cautious of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds during this period.







As for the west and northeast monsoons, they are affecting the Andaman Sea and the lower southern region, causing increased rainfall and heavy rain in some places. Dust particles during this period are moderate to relatively high in the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions due to weak winds and poor air circulation.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 06:00 today to 06:00 tomorrow is as follows:

Northern Region: Generally extremely hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms, covering about 10% of the area, and occasional strong gusts of wind. Temperatures will range from 21-29 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 35-41 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 5-15 km/h.







Northeastern Region: Generally extremely hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms, covering about 10% of the area, and occasional strong gusts of wind. Temperatures will range from 23-29 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 39-41 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 5-15 km/h.

Central Region: Generally extremely hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms, covering about 10% of the area, and occasional strong gusts of wind. Temperatures will range from 26-28 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 39-41 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 10-20 km/h.









Eastern Region (including Pattaya City): Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, and occasional extremely hot weather in some areas. There will be scattered thunderstorms, covering about 10% of the area. Temperatures will range from 26-30 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 35-40 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-30 km/h.

Southern Region (East Coast): Hot weather during midday, with occasional extremely hot weather in some areas. There will be scattered thunderstorms, covering about 30% of the area, and heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 24-27 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 34-40 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-30 km/h.









Southern Region (West Coast): Hot weather during midday, with occasional extremely hot weather in some areas. There will be scattered thunderstorms, covering about 30% of the area, and heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 25-28 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 34-38 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 15-30 km/h.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, and occasional extremely hot weather in some areas. Temperatures will range from 28-30 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 35-40 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-25 km/h.





































