Pattaya and Koh Larn beaches brace for heavy rains and high waves this week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Prachin Buri, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2–3 meters and in thundershowers more than 3 meters.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 2 – 3 Aug, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Southwesterly winds 20 – 40 km/hr. Wave height 2 – 3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

During 4 – 8 Aug, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Southwesterly winds 20 – 35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 29 – 35 °C.

































