Caretaker mauled while trying to break up raging bull fight

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A man was severely injured while trying to break up a fight between two bulls on May 30. Rescue workers found 56-year-old Sakchai Jancharoen lying in front of a cattle pen, suffering from severe injuries.

Witnesses recounted the events leading up to the incident, noting that the fight between the two bulls turned extremely violent quickly. Sakchai’s attempt to intervene and separate the animals resulted in one of the bulls becoming aggressive. The bull threw him against a wall, causing him to be flung into an adjacent cattle pen.







Rescue teams faced significant challenges as they worked to extract Sakchai from the area. The angry bull remained agitated and in close proximity, posing a continued threat. As rescuers approached Sakchai, the frenzied bull charged, forcing them to temporarily flee for their safety.

After regrouping and carefully strategizing, the rescue team was able to extract Sakchai and safely transport him to Queen Sirikit Hospital, Naval Medical Department. He is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.





































