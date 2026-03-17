‘Ten beers became seven’ Visitors say Pattaya nights are getting more expensive

PATTAYA, Thailand – For decades, Pattaya built its global reputation as a destination where visitors could enjoy beaches, nightlife, and entertainment at prices far below those found in Europe, Australia, or North America. But some foreign visitors and long-term residents now say that equation is shifting — and not always in ways that benefit the city’s tourism economy.

A growing number of Pattaya Mail readers argue that rising prices across bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues are beginning to change how visitors spend their money. The debate often centers on a simple but provocative phrase repeated by several commenters: “charging first-world prices while paying third-world wages.”

For pensioners and budget-conscious travelers — long a backbone of Pattaya’s visitor base — the issue is less about how much they spend and more about where the money goes.

One reader explained that many retirees living on fixed incomes still spend roughly the same monthly amount they always have.

“If someone gets $1,000 a month, they still spend that $1,000,” he said. “But they change their priorities.”

In practical terms, that can mean fewer nights out or fewer drinks at bars. Instead of ten beers in an evening, he said, visitors might now stop at seven — and choose venues they feel offer better value.

The remaining money often shifts toward essentials such as food, accommodation, or healthcare rather than entertainment spending.







This adjustment reflects a broader change in how some tourists approach Pattaya today. With global inflation and fluctuating exchange rates affecting travel budgets, many visitors are becoming more selective about where and how they spend.

Some readers say rising prices for bar drinks and entertainment are one example of this shift. Others point to what they perceive as a change in attitudes toward tourists in certain nightlife areas.

In the past, Pattaya’s nightlife economy thrived on spontaneous spending and a relaxed atmosphere. Today, some visitors say the dynamic feels more transactional.

“They used to milk the tourist dry,” one reader commented bluntly, suggesting that the balance of power may be shifting as visitors become more cautious with their money.

According to that view, when tourists begin spending less freely, tensions can sometimes emerge between customers and those working in the entertainment sector who depend on daily earnings.

“If the easy money isn’t there,” the reader wrote, “the reaction can come quickly.”

Not everyone agrees with such criticisms, and many observers note that Pattaya’s economy is far more complex than its nightlife image suggests. The city has been trying to reposition itself in recent years as a broader tourism destination, with international festivals, sporting events, family attractions, and infrastructure improvements.





But the comments highlight an important reality about Pattaya’s tourism model: perception matters.

Visitors who feel they are receiving good value are often willing to spend freely. Those who believe prices are rising too quickly may simply adjust their habits.

In a city built on tourism, those small changes in behavior — fewer drinks, fewer nights out, more careful budgeting — can quietly ripple through the local economy.



As Pattaya continues its transformation, the challenge for businesses and policymakers alike may be finding the balance between higher prices, better quality, and maintaining the sense of value that first made the city famous.

For many long-time visitors, the question is not whether Pattaya should evolve — but whether it can do so without losing the affordability and spontaneity that once defined it.



































