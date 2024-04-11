Mass exodus from Pattaya signals onset of Songkran travel rush

PATTAYA, Thailand – With the much-anticipated Songkran festival looming, Pattaya is experiencing a significant surge in travellers departing the city, evident at the bustling Pattaya-Bangkok air-conditioned bus station on North Pattaya Road, locally known as Rung Rueng station. On April 10, a considerable influx of both Thai nationals and foreign visitors gathered at the station’s seating areas in preparation for their journeys.







This surge can be attributed to the forthcoming extended Songkran holiday, scheduled from April 12 to April 16, during which hundreds of thousands of Thais aim to reunite with family in their hometowns across the northern and northeastern provinces. Anticipating congestion during this festive period, most travellers opted for early departure, securing connecting tickets upon arrival in Bangkok to continue their journeys to various parts of the country.







Traffic congestion intensified along North Pattaya Road, a crucial route for many travellers en route to Motorway Route 7, leading to diverse destinations in the north and northeast. The heightened traffic density along this route resulted in noticeable slowdowns, raising concerns among commuters about potential delays. Despite logistical challenges posed by increased travel and traffic congestion, the enduring spirit of Songkran prevails as people from all walks of life embark on journeys to reconnect with loved ones and partake in age-old festivities.































