Pattaya and Bangkok cloudy with chances of heavy rain and flash floods

The Meteorological Department warns that heavy rain is expected in some areas of Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern regions (Pattaya City). Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy rainfall. In Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that a moderate monsoon trough lies across the upper part of the North and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam. Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand. This pattern will bring heavy rain to some areas in the Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern regions. Residents in these areas should be aware of potential flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hillside and low-lying areas near watercourses.







In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate waves are expected, with wave heights of 1-2 meters. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 meters. Mariners in these areas should exercise caution and avoid navigating in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience rain or thunderstorms in 60% of the area. The minimum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 31-34 degrees Celsius.















































