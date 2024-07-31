Trat and Chanthaburi provinces in eastern Thailand battle severe flooding

Eastern Thailand is grappling with severe flooding after heavy rainfall, prompting Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to call an emergency meeting for August 5 to discuss flood management strategies.

The provinces of Trat and Chanthaburi have been particularly hard hit. In Chanthaburi, water levels in the main river have begun to stabilize, but heavy overnight rain has caused severe flooding in outlying areas, especially Na Yai Am District. The first wave of floodwaters has passed through the city, but additional water flow is expected. The city’s economic areas have experienced minor flooding, with some areas awaiting water drainage.







Trat Province has experienced continuous rainfall since July 25, leading to widespread flooding in Khao Saming District. Aerial footage shows extensive inundation in Sato Subdistrict, where varying elevations complicate drainage efforts.

Local authorities in Trat have set up mobile kitchens to provide meals and drinking water to stranded residents. Strong currents on Highway 3157 have made it impassable for vehicles.







Prime Minister Srettha has instructed relevant ministries and security agencies to coordinate comprehensive water management efforts. The upcoming meeting at the Royal Irrigation Department will focus on short, medium, and long-term plans.

“Many areas are experiencing ongoing rainfall and flooding,” Srettha said. “We need to focus on preventing recurrent flooding, as proactive measures are more effective than post-disaster solutions.”

The Ministry of Defense will work with the Armed Forces to provide military personnel to assist in flood-prone areas. (TNA)



















































