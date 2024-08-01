Four injured after truck hits Chinese tourist bus on highway near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On July 30, a six-wheeler truck crashed into a bus carrying Chinese tourists on the inbound lane of Highway 36 (Krathing Lai-Rayong) in east Pattaya, resulting in four injuries.







The bus, owned by First Transport Company, was transporting 13 Chinese tourists, including three men, seven women, one boy, and two girls. Two tourists sustained injuries and received first aid at the scene before being transferred to another bus to continue their journey to their hotel. The bus driver, Samak Sanaedee, 44, also sustained injuries and was treated by rescue personnel before being taken to Banglamung Hospital.

Additionally, a black PCX motorcycle was found overturned beside the bus. The rider, Marcus Benjamin, 42, was injured and provided first aid before being transported to Banglamung Hospital. The driver of the six-wheeled delivery truck, Seksan Harnnadong, 53, was unharmed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred when the motorcycle veered off the leftmost lane, possibly due to sand on the road, and lost control, crossing into the middle lane where the six-wheeler truck was traveling. The truck driver attempted to avoid the motorcycle by swerving into the far-right lane, where the tourist bus, unable to stop in time, collided with the rear of the truck.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and will proceed according to legal protocols.





































