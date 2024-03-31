Pattaya and across Thailand experience diverse array of weather phenomena

Thailand finds itself amidst a diverse array of weather phenomena, ranging from scorching heat to thunderstorms and gusty winds across different regions of the country, revealed the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department disclosed that the upper parts of Thailand are currently engulfed in a blanket of intense heat, resulting in exceptionally hot temperatures and clear skies during midday hours. This phenomenon has prompted authorities to issue advisories urging citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health amidst the blistering conditions.







Conversely, in the lower northeastern to eastern regions (including Pattaya City), intermittent thunderstorms and strong winds have been observed. This weather pattern is attributed to the influence of southeasterly and southeasterly winds, which bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, creating conducive conditions for thunderstorm formation.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the accumulation of dust and smog in several areas. The northern, northeastern, and upper central regions have been particularly affected, with moderate to high levels of dust observed. Experts attribute this phenomenon to weakening winds in these areas, exacerbating the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere.







As Thailand grapples with these diverse weather conditions, authorities emphasize the importance of staying vigilant and heeding weather advisories to mitigate any potential risks associated with the extreme weather.

The public is urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being during this period of meteorological uncertainty.





























