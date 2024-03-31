Rayong fishing communities and small businesses initiate class action lawsuit against SPRC

A group of fourteen people from Rayong’s fishing communities and small businesses has initiated a class action lawsuit against Star Petroleum Refining Company (SPRC), seeking redress for a significant oil spill in 2022 that they argue has devastated their way of life.

The incident, which led to the leakage of at least 50,000 liters of crude oil into the Gulf of Thailand and onto the shores of Rayong on January 25, 2022, has reportedly affected over 2,600 local fishermen. The Rayong Provincial Fisheries Office has reported a severe depletion of fish stocks in the area, rendering much of the local catch unsellable and drastically impacting the fishermen’s income.







Accompanied by Somchai Armeen, chairman of an environmental cases sub-panel at the Lawyers Council of Thailand, the plaintiffs filed their lawsuit at the Civil Court, demanding 4.2 million baht in compensation from SPRC. They claim that the spill has forced many in their community to abandon fishing or to seek fish in more distant waters, significantly altering their traditional livelihoods. The lawsuit also implicates five other entities for violations of environmental protection laws.







The representatives belong to a community known as Pak Nam Ban Rao, which includes over 800 members. A favorable court ruling, scheduled for examination on May 17, could set a legal precedent, potentially opening the door for further compensation claims amounting to around 240 million baht against the company. In addition to legal action, the affected groups have appealed to the government for assistance in rehabilitating the local marine ecosystem, highlighting the broader environmental and economic repercussions of the spill. (NNT)





























