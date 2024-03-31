Alleged abuses haunt ongoing Austrian-Thai domestic battle

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tale of alleged domestic abuse has emerged in Pattaya, with Ms. Neng Duangwao, known as Jaa, a 53-year-old woman filing a complaint against her 79-year-old Austrian husband, Helmut Zager. The situation has left Ms. Neng seeking refuge at the Saisukon Temple in Khao Mai Kaew, east Pattaya.

Ms. Neng recounted that she met her husband approximately five years ago through mutual acquaintances in the same profession. Initially, their relationship flourished, but she has revealed that her husband had a troubling affinity for alcohol and displayed aggressive behaviour when intoxicated. Despite enduring his behaviour out of love, matters escalated to physical violence, leading her to seek medical treatment for a broken arm at Banglamung Hospital.







In the latest development, reporters visited Helmut Zager’s residence in Banglamung district on March 29 to hear his side of the story. Zager confirmed his prior relationship with Ms. Neng and disclosed that they separated on December 20, 2023, through a written agreement. The agreement, documented by the Nongprue Police Station, entailed a cash settlement of 300,000 baht and the transfer of a Kawasaki Big Bike motorcycle worth 500,000 baht to Ms. Neng, along with an immediate requirement for her to vacate the house.







Zager explained that he had resided in Thailand for over 15 years and had lived with Ms. Neng for only two and a half years, contradicting her claim of a five-year relationship. He attributed the breakup to his declining health, citing severe high blood pressure and a stroke suffered in November 2023. Despite pleading for medical assistance, Ms. Neng allegedly refused to call for an ambulance, leading him to seek help elsewhere.







Regarding the broken arm incident, Zager denied any involvement, attributing it to an accident while Ms. Neng was cleaning their house. He claimed that after their separation, he attempted to evade her by changing his phone number. However, on March 10, she purportedly appeared at his doorstep, expressing a desire to reconcile, a sentiment he rebuffed. He stressed that there was no physical altercation during this encounter.

Neighbours corroborated Zager’s account, asserting that Ms. Neng had resided with the foreigner for approximately two years and noting signs of discord in their relationship towards the end of 2023. They confirmed Zager’s plea for assistance, alleging that Ms. Neng had plotted to harm him for his assets, a claim she vehemently refutes.





































