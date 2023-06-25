Pattaya abuzz with 300 Chinese tourists wearing Thai school uniforms

Pattaya, Thailand -The Floating Market 4 Regions, a renowned tourist attraction located along Road Sukhumvit in Chonburi Province and Pattaya City, recently experienced a surge of over 300 Chinese tourists donning school uniforms as part of a group tour. Their presence created a lively and bustling atmosphere at this popular destination.







Thai school uniforms have gained significant popularity among Chinese tourists, largely influenced by Thai dramas, series, and movies. Productions like the drama “Little Thing Called Love,” featuring stars Mario Maurer and Baifern-Pimchanok Luevisethpaibul, prominently showcase characters donning school uniforms. This exposure has contributed to the growing fascination with Thai school uniforms in China.





In February of this year, Chinese celebrity Jie Jingyi further fueled the trend by sharing pictures of her vacation in Thailand, where she sported a Thai school uniform embellished with her name, “Jie Jingyi,” and the identification number ‘991’. This social media post played a pivotal role in encouraging Chinese tourists to follow suit, donning Thai school uniforms and documenting their visits to various tourist destinations across Thailand.

The presence of the Chinese tourists wearing school uniforms at Pattaya’s Floating Market added vibrancy to the atmosphere, drawing the attention of both locals and fellow tourists. This trend highlights the cross-cultural influence between Thailand and China and demonstrates the impact of media and celebrity endorsements on travel fashion preferences.



As the popularity of Thai school uniforms continues to grow among Chinese tourists, it offers a unique opportunity for local businesses to cater to this trend, providing rental services or merchandise related to school uniforms.

















