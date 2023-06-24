Pattaya 2nd Road construction set for July completion

Pattaya Deputy Mayor, Manot Nongyai, reported on the status of the Pattaya Drainage System Project, also known as Pattaya Drainage Line 2, highlighting the remaining work and the impact on traffic and tourism on June 23.

He said that despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities are committed to completing the project by July, with a focus on improving traffic conditions and addressing flooding problems.







The drainage project aims to alleviate flooding issues by channeling water from Soi Buakhao through Pattaya’s second road, using an installed pipe system that will pump water into the South Pattaya Canal. However, the project has faced setbacks and interruptions due to the pandemic, leading to congested traffic that created a negative image for the city.

Deputy Mayor Manot emphasized the need to expedite the project’s completion to restore normal traffic conditions, saying, “This includes implementing new parking arrangements, widening driving lanes, and finalizing the drainage system and road improvements along Pattaya’s second road. Efforts are being made to minimize further disruptions and ensure that there will be no additional road excavations.







Despite the challenges, the local authorities are determined to finish the project and restore the city’s infrastructure to its full functionality. By addressing flooding concerns and improving traffic flow, we aim to enhance the overall experience for both residents and tourists. The completion of the Pattaya Drainage System Project will play a crucial role in achieving these goals and revitalizing Pattaya’s image as a vibrant and accessible destination.”

















