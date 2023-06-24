Pattaya police arrest three bar employees in drug bust operation

In line with the National Police Office’s policy, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri, along with the Narcotics Suppression Team, Tourist Police, and administrative officials, conducted a thorough inspection of service establishments in the Pattaya area on the night of June 22.







Despite having only two tables occupied by guests, over 20 staff members were present at Bar Host 169 in Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya. Authorities immediately instructed the lights to be turned on and the music to cease, segregating men and women for further examination. Identification cards were checked, and preliminary urine tests were conducted to detect any drug substances in their systems. Three staff members were found to be involved in drug-related activities. They were promptly apprehended for further investigation and legal proceedings.

















