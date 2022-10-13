Passersby rescue woman from rape attempt in sugar cane field

A convicted rapist was stopped by passersby from attacking a woman on a dirt road in Ban Bueng District of Chonburi.

Amarin Inkum, 19, was tied up when police arrived Oct. 10 on Soi Taksin Concrete in Nong Chak Subdistrict, a dusty road running through sugar cane fields.

Suttada Sukkong, 24, said she was driving her Honda motorbike home on the road she called a shortcut she had taken many times when Amarin kicked over her bike, got on top of her and tried to pin her arms.







As he did, Komsan Yingchedngam, 29, drove by and shouted at the teenager, who took off into the jungle. Moments later, Metee Wisetchart, 30, stopped at the scene and provided help to the woman before taking off to search for Amarin, who had left his Honda PCX down the road.

When Amarin returned for the bike, Metee tackled and tied him up.







Amarin denied he was trying to rape Suttada, telling police a story that he had been driving to work and had stopped to hunt for bamboo shoots. But he was startled by a snake and ran out into the road and collided with Suttada just as she was driving by. He said he wasn’t straddling her, but trying to help her to her feet.

Police found the story laughable; saying he Amarin had been jailed previously for raping a 15-year old.

































