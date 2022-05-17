Tour buses return to Pattaya for holiday weekend

A four-day weekend – for some people – brought another holiday crowd to Pattaya.

May 13 was Royal Ploughing Day, a government holiday, while May 17 was the legal observance of Sunday’s Visakha Bucha Day. Some of those lucky enough to get both days off spend them at Pattaya’s beaches.



Beaches, tourist attractions, malls and restaurants all hummed with activity. Even big buses returned to downtown Pattaya after a two-year absence.

Traffic on Sukhumvit Road and the arteries leading into the city were crammed with vehicles, leading to traffic jams on many roads and police facilitating tourist traffic.





































