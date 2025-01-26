Panyapiwat Institute donates 100,000 baht scholarship to HHN Foundation for Thai children

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the ASEAN Learning Center of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, Panyapiwat Institute of Management presented a scholarship donation of 100,000 Baht to support underprivileged children. The event also included recreational activities with over 100 children under the care of the HHN Foundation, as well as a special lunch featuring dishes such as stewed eggs, stir-fried minced pork with basil, fried chicken, and dessert ice cream.

The event was attended by Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of HHN Foundation for Children, along with Mr. Siromes Akkapongpanich, Deputy Director, and Pirun Noi-immjai, Manager of the ASEAN Learning Center, who were present to welcome guests and participate in various activities aimed at enhancing the children’s learning skills. The guests were also presented with souvenirs.







During the ceremony, representatives from Panyapiwat Institute shared their commitment to supporting social causes, especially in the education of underprivileged youth. As part of the CP Group, the Institute has consistently worked to create employment and provide educational opportunities for disadvantaged children. The organization emphasized its continuous support for initiatives related to education and improving the welfare of children and society.

The Institute expressed its dedication to helping children receive proper education and ensuring they have better living conditions. The event was a significant gesture of kindness, with a pledge to continue supporting the foundation’s efforts in the future.













































