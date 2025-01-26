Pattaya ensures night safety, fair pricing and smooth travel for 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel Jan 27-31

PATTAYA, Thailand – Between January 27 and 31, Pattaya will host approximately 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel during their recreational break from training exercises. Following a meeting on January 23 between U.S. Embassy representatives and Thailand’s Regional Police Division 2, comprehensive safety and traffic management plans have been established to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

The majority of the personnel will stay at the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, with transportation provided by 40-50 shuttles operating daily from morning until midnight. Local police, immigration, and tourist authorities are collaborating on measures to safeguard entertainment venues, streamline traffic, and enhance tourist service points throughout the city.







Pattaya police chief, Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, emphasized the importance of cooperation from local businesses and service providers. He urged establishments to adhere to fair pricing, provide quality service, and act as vigilant hosts to ensure a positive experience for the visiting Navy personnel.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to report any urgent incidents by contacting 191, which operates 24/7. By fostering cooperation, Pattaya aims to leave a lasting impression, ensuring the Navy’s return in the future.

































