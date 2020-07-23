Panicked Pattayans calming down after Rayong health scare

Thai nerves are settling in Pattaya following last week’s coronavirus health scare in Rayong.

Pattaya wasn’t directly affected by the incidents in which an Egyptian airman unknowingly infected with Covid-19 visited a shopping mall four blocks from his hotel for four hours, setting off a massive overreaction that saw schools closed across the province, 6,500 people tested for the coronavirus and 90 percent of hotel bookings canceled.

But the panic wasn’t confined to Rayong, with people in Pattaya fretting, somehow, the virus – which never spread to anyone except the one airman – somehow would reach them.







Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit said people should always be aware of health threats, but not to panic. Markets and stores, and most of the public, still are diligently following disease-prevention methods like wearing masks and frequently washing hands.

















