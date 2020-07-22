Jungle-themed Pattaya coffee shop to support elephants

The Pattaya Elephant Village will open a jungle-themed coffee shop Aug. 2 to raise money to support its 14 pachyderms.







Village Assistant Director Purimprat Chaiyakum said she’s long had the idea of opening Mong Chang Coffee Shop, but it wasn’t until the camp closed for four months did it become a reality.

Although the tourist attraction was closed, the large expense of feeding and caring for 14 elephants, their mahouts and their families remained.



Mong Chang was designed with a jungle theme emphasizing beauty and nature. Its coffees are a mix of Thai and French styles.

The coffee house also offers smoothies and a variety of food. Guests can also watch the elephants play in the water from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds, after expenses, from the coffee shop will go to support the elephants and their mahouts, Purimprat said.

The Elephant Village is located at: 48/120, Moo 7, Tambol Nong Prue, Pattaya City, Chonburi Thailand. 20150. Tel. 091-546-4996.

www.elephant-village-pattaya.com– Email: [email protected]><[email protected]> Location: https://goo.gl/maps/4Y3ax3cJgeXAcaNNA

