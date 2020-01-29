Palm tree park coming to Bali Hai

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden will bring the magical touch it placed on Jomtien Beach’s facelift to the renovation of Bali Hai Pier.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad surveyed vacant public land with Nong Nooch Director Kampol Tansajja ahead of plans to turn it into a garden that will serve as a waiting area for Bali Hai and a park to attract tourists.

Kampol said the area is suitable for the sugar palms lining Pattaya Beach. The trees can grow in salty soil and are strong enough to hold up to strong winds.

He said 78 sugar palms will be planted, giving it a similar look to Phuket’s Phomthep Pier viewpoint.