Chamber members get sand between the toes

The parking area at the InterContinental was very busy, but the beach area was busier. The combined Chambers of Commerce held their networking evening on the beach, with the major sponsorship coming from Bromsgrove International School.







The resort put on a fantastic spread, with excellent food from live cooking stations, including a honey-baked ham. As well as plenty of food, the wines flowed freely and the surprise of the evening was a very pleasant rose from Mont Clair. Yes, Mont Clair! For reds, the Anura wines were also taken in liberal quantities.

It was the South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce’s turn to host the multi-chamber event on behalf of AmCham, AustCham, BCCT, Beluthai, GTCC, NTCC and STCC. The event was on Friday, 17th January and lasted most of the evening.

Making sure that everyone was indeed enjoying themselves was principal organizer Graham Macdonald who advised me that he had sent out over 600 emails in preparing for the event.

The evening was made even more special by the presence of the South African ambassador, His Excellency Geoff Doidge and his wife Carol.

Graham, who was the MC for the event, made a special mention of Frederic Brohez and his staff who were excellent throughout the night.

This was the first chamber evening for 2020, and with over 140 networkers, many cards were exchanged during the three hours of the event. Major sponsor Bromsgrove International School had Howard Wu, the school’s Head of Marketing and Business Development, was very busy one on one with many fathers of school age children in attendance.

Tracey Tweddell, Head of Boarding at Bromsgrove International School, made a brief speech about how the school looked after their children and what made the school different to others.

Another Business Development Manager was Malisa Srihabutr, representing PRTR recruitment. Other recruitment professionals included Napak Dhansiri from RLC and Phongsak (Wynn) from Criterion Asia.

Others enjoying themselves included Nui, Tanya Am and Metas from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, and Thananut Singhathep from Wine Pro. It was almost ‘welcome back’ to Thomas Tapken from Pattana Sport Club, a hotelier who spent many years with the Amari Group in Pattaya.

There were many sponsors to thank for the event: ASAP Marine Trading, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Boots, Pacific Cross, PPS, Red Wolf Global, WHA, Q Cars and Vinarco, as well as others. All of which had representatives at the event.

The South African wine put on was from Anura Vineyards near Paarl in the Western Cape, Siam Winery, Central, Wine Pro and KWV. It is important to note that if it was not for sponsors like the aforementioned then these events would never be held and vital networking opportunities lost.

However, as indicated, the main purpose of these events is to network and Berne Lamprecht of ASAP Marine Trading was seen in earnest conversation with Trevor Moolman from Forme Medical Thailand. Jim Howard was there waxing lyrical on how England were going to do in the Six Nations whilst Simon Matthews nodded in agreement. Donna Moolman of Lucy Electric was expounding on the benefits of living on the Eastern Seaboard whilst Kieran Taylor of PKF was explaining why people should get involved with the British Chambers Young Professionals programme.

Andrew McBean from PKF was seen talking to Jack Levy of Macallan Insurance, and Andre Coetzee from the Outback Bar was promoting his son’s business Feynlab, which has the latest 21st century technology of how any scratches on a car can ‘cure’ themselves without the car owner having to spend a fortune at a garage getting repairs done, and leaving it for days on end whilst the problem is fixed. Even this correspondent was impressed.

All in all, an excellent evening which seemed to be thoroughly enjoyed by all attendees even though they had to battle through horrendous roadworks to get to the event.

The next networking evening will be held at Gravity Lounge, 24th Floor, [email protected] Pattaya Hotel on Friday, 21st February from 18.30hrs to 21.00hrs.