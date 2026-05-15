PM Anutin hosts top Thai CEOs as government signals business-friendly shift on economy and investment

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held high-level talks with some of Thailand’s most influential business leaders on May 15, declaring that the government and private sector “must move forward together” to strengthen the country’s economy and global competitiveness. The meeting, held at Government House, brought together senior ministers and executives from major Thai corporations to discuss strategies for boosting economic growth, investment, energy security, logistics, labor development, and green industries.







Among the business leaders seated alongside the prime minister were Dhanin Chearavanont of CP Group and Vathit Chokwatana of Saha Pathanapibul, along with executives from Gulf Development and King Power. Anutin told participants the session would operate under a “business speaks, government listens” approach, stressing that Thailand’s economic future depends on close cooperation between the public and private sectors. He said the government is prepared to reduce regulatory obstacles, streamline licensing procedures, support workforce development, and accelerate investment opportunities linked to clean energy and modern industries. The prime minister also signaled a more flexible policy approach, stating that the administration is “not attached to old laws or outdated processes” if they become barriers to economic progress and competitiveness.

During the discussion, Anutin referenced recent ASEAN talks focused on clean energy cooperation, regional power grid integration, logistics, and food security, saying Thailand has strong potential to become a leading economic hub within the region. He emphasized that ASEAN countries increasingly need to “speak with one voice” to improve regional bargaining power and resilience amid global economic uncertainty. Officials said the discussions are expected to help shape future economic and investment policies, with the government aiming to strengthen cooperation with major business sectors to drive long-term growth. Following the meeting, the prime minister hosted a private dinner for leading executives at Government House and later joined participants for a group photograph at the Thai Khu Fah Building.























































