Pattaya-area restaurateur robbed by live-in employee he met on Facebook

A trusting restaurant owner who took on an employee he met on Facebook was robbed by the man in Sattahip.

Wanna Nonpayom, 21, was arrested on Pratamnak Hill in Pattaya May 15 riding a Honda motorbike belonging to Sikan Pensuwan, 50.







Sikan said he hired Wanna through a Facebook ad and allowed him to stay with him. Shortly after, Wanna pretended to be sick and Sikan let him stay home.

While the restaurateur was away, Sikin allegedly stole the motorbike, a diamond ring, notebook computer, watch, shoes and cash.

Police said Wanna confessed he pawned the computer for cash to go back to his upcountry home. The rest of the stolen items have yet to be recovered.





