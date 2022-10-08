Out-of-control trailer-truck demolishes car in office parking lot

A woman who drove her father’s car to work for the first time watched as it was demolished by an out-of-control trailer-truck.

No one was injured in the Oct. 6 crash on Sattapong-Don Hua Lo Road in Muang District of Chonburi, but Sirin Thonglor’s Toyota Yaris was totaled when a Hino truck hauling soil plowed into it in her office’s parking lot.







The crash caused diesel fuel to leak from the Hino and catch fire. Firefighters took 10 minutes to extinguish the flames. Gas leaking from the truck was also quickly diverted from the vehicles so as not to catch fire.

Sirin, 38, said the car is her father’s and she had borrowed it for the first time to drive to work.

Truck driver Arun Yotanan, 48, claimed he was cut off by a car and lost control ramming into the parked Toyota Yaris in the parking lot.

































