Pattaya electricians check power poles for current leaks

The Provincial Electricity Authority is checking more than 18,000 electricity poles in the city to ensure current doesn’t leak down and shock someone touching them or stepping in a puddle around them.

City Councilman Dilok Thongnak observed Oct. 6 as PEA workers continued the inspection of 18,660 poles on Sukhumvit sois 15 and 45 and on Beach Road.







The work is split into five zones and will take months to complete.

Current leakage is a historical problem in Pattaya with many people over the years injured or electrocuted when wading through floodwaters or walking through electrified puddles.





































