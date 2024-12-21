Gather for the Future – Pattaya hosts annual Scout activities at Vajiravudh Camp, Sriracha

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Kritsana leads the opening of the 7th Scout Camp, encouraging local school scouts to develop new skills and collaborate on shared activities.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat presided over the opening ceremony of the Scout and Girl Scout activities for schools under the Pattaya Municipality at the Vajiravudh Scout Camp, Sriracha, Chonburi on December 19.

The annual Scout Camp for Pattaya schools, held as part of the 2024-2025 fiscal year’s Youth and Children’s Activities program, aims to offer students an opportunity to camp together, develop their scouting skills, share knowledge, and participate in group activities. The event helps advance the scouting program for schools under Pattaya Municipality, fostering growth and teamwork among the students.


The opening ceremony for the 7th Scout Camp at Vajiravudh Scout Camp, Sriracha, brings together local school scouts for a week of learning and teamwork.



Students from Pattaya schools gather at the Vajiravudh Scout Camp to build leadership, teamwork, and scouting skills as part of the city’s youth development program.















