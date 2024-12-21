Gather for the Future – Pattaya hosts annual Scout activities at Vajiravudh Camp, Sriracha

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat presided over the opening ceremony of the Scout and Girl Scout activities for schools under the Pattaya Municipality at the Vajiravudh Scout Camp, Sriracha, Chonburi on December 19.

The annual Scout Camp for Pattaya schools, held as part of the 2024-2025 fiscal year’s Youth and Children’s Activities program, aims to offer students an opportunity to camp together, develop their scouting skills, share knowledge, and participate in group activities. The event helps advance the scouting program for schools under Pattaya Municipality, fostering growth and teamwork among the students.













































