Pattaya Music Festival delayed until November

Ten days after announcing that the Pattaya Music Festival would return in October, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome delayed it until November.

On Sept. 20, Sonthaya said that, despite the current curfew and business closures, the city planned for large gatherings and events, starting with the Pattaya Music Festival Oct. 22-23. That has been moved to the first week in November.







The city will organize its annual Loy Krathong events Nov. 19 and the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival Nov. 26-27. Then in December, Pattaya anticipates reopening the Naklua Walk & Eat Market and hosting the year-end Pattaya Countdown.



Then came word that Pattaya would not, as hoped, be reopening to foreign tourism Oct. 1. The target date is now Nov. 1. Regardless, Sonthaya said Pattaya would target Thai tourists – the audience for the music festival – and that the events would continue as planned, pending Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration approval.







The mayor obviously has second thoughts, as the festival was moved to the first week of November with more concerts planned for four other weekends.




























