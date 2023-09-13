Ongoing clash between Bolt and motorbike-taxis sparks governance concerns

Pattaya, Thailand – The ongoing conflict between Bolt and Bike-Taxis has ignited fresh concerns over the governance of local transportation in Pattaya. A video posted on social media on Sept. 11, about an altercation between the two groups quickly gained traction, prompting calls for better regulation.







The video showed a Bolt driver confronted by five motorbike-taxi drivers, leading to a heated exchange. Commenters expressed frustration, with some stating, “If this isn’t resolved, we can’t trust local governance,” and “Who would even consider riding on one of those motorbike-taxis?” highlighting the need for safer motorbike-taxis.







The incident took place near the Central Festival Pattaya Beach shopping center, and both sides of the altercation denied involvement when questioned by a reporter. The ongoing disputes between Bolt and motorbike-taxis in Pattaya highlight the pressing need for improved regulation in a city that draws hundreds of thousands of tourists annually.







Local authorities and concerned citizens are demanding swift action to address these recurring issues and ensure safer transportation. The governance of Pattaya’s transportation system is under renewed scrutiny as this situation unfolds.













