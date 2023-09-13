Thailand steps up security measures ahead of visa-free Chinese tourist influx

A meeting focusing on national security and tourism was recently convened in light of the temporary implementation of a visa-free policy for Chinese visitors.

Prime Minister and Finance Srettha Thavisin chaired the meeting, which included officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and law enforcement agencies, specifically the Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police, and Immigration Police.







The prime minister has ordered proactive measures to enhance security and boost confidence among foreign and domestic tourists. Authorities anticipate a significant increase in the number of Chinese tourists following the temporary lifting of visa requirements and fees. The policy is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism industry in the Chinese market.

Prime Minister Srettha emphasized the importance of supporting government policies aimed at stimulating the economy, especially amid hardships faced by the public. The aim is to encourage cash flow while developing the nation’s economy and distributing income more broadly. (NNT)





















