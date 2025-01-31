Pattaya’s pubs and bars roll out the welcome mat for 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel on R&R

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s pubs and bars are enthusiastically welcoming approximately 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel who have arrived in the city for rest and relaxation. This influx is expected to significantly boost the local economy, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors. The USS Carl Vinson, one of the world’s largest aircraft carriers, has docked at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province for a scheduled visit from January 27 to 31.







Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, emphasized the importance of providing a warm and fair environment for the visiting troops. She encouraged entertainment venues to offer quality services and maintain reasonable pricing to ensure a positive experience for the U.S. personnel.

Local authorities, including tourism police and immigration officers, are collaborating to ensure the safety and well-being of the visitors. Measures have been implemented to facilitate smooth traffic flow and assist the sailors in exploring Pattaya’s attractions.



The presence of the U.S. Navy personnel is anticipated to generate substantial revenue for local businesses. Hotels, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues are experiencing increased patronage, contributing to the city’s economic vitality.

This visit not only provides a much-needed economic boost but also fosters international goodwill and strengthens the relationship between Thailand and the United States. Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife and warm hospitality continue to make it a favored destination for international visitors.

































