One More Night to Go – Pattaya Beach Fireworks Festival 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the final night of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 draws near, the city is abuzz with excitement. The first night has already dazzled thousands of visitors, with vibrant fireworks lighting up the sky, reflecting off the waters of Pattaya Beach. Crowds have gathered from all corners of the globe to witness the incredible pyrotechnic displays, each more spectacular than the last.

The festival, which has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, brings together world-class pyrotechnic teams from various countries to showcase their craft. With music syncing to the rhythm of the fireworks, the spectacle creates a mesmerizing atmosphere, leaving the audience in awe. The air is filled with energy as the sky explodes in color and light, with each burst of fireworks accompanied by cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

This year, the festival has been particularly special, with the addition of food stalls, live performances, and other attractions along the beach, transforming Pattaya Beach Road into a vibrant, lively walking street. Vendors line the streets offering delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and unique souvenirs, adding to the festive atmosphere.







However, the excitement isn’t just in the air. The streets and beachfront are packed with people of all ages, all eagerly awaiting the final night of the festival. As the sun sets on the final evening, anticipation builds for the grand finale—a breathtaking fireworks display that promises to be the most magnificent of the entire festival.

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, there’s no better way to experience the magic of Pattaya than to be here on this last night. The sights, sounds, and colors will create memories that last a lifetime.

So, if you haven’t yet had the chance to witness the wonder of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024, make sure to head to Pattaya Beach for one more unforgettable night of celebration. The beach road is closed from 3 PM until midnight.





The final display is only hours away, and it’s sure to be a night you won’t forget!

Location: Central Pattaya Beach.

Dates: November 29-30 (Fri-Sat).

November 29

7:15 PM: Opening Highlight Performance

7:30 PM: Official Opening Ceremony

7:45 PM: Fireworks Display by Serbia

8:05 PM: Fireworks Display by Hong Kong SAR

8:25 PM: Live Music Performance by Sawan

9:25 PM: Fireworks Display by Germany

9:45 PM: Fireworks Display by the Philippines

10:05 PM: Fireworks Display by the United Kingdom

10:25 PM: Concert by Zom Marie

11:30 PM: End of Day 1 Activities

November 30

7:30 PM: Opening Highlight Performance

7:45 PM: Fireworks Display by Hong Kong SAR

8:05 PM: Fireworks Display by Serbia

8:25 PM: Live Music Performance by Bossanovy

9:25 PM: Fireworks Display by Germany

9:45 PM: Fireworks Display by the United Kingdom

10:05 PM: Fireworks Display by the Philippines

10:25 PM: Concert by Slapkiss

11:30 PM: End of Festival













































