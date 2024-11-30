Thailand highlights commitment to peace and diversity at UNAOC Global Forum 2024

CASCAIS, Portugal – H.E. Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, Ambassador of Thailand to France, led the Thai delegation as the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), held under the theme “United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future. Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity” in Cascais, Portugal, 25–27 November.







On this occasion, the Ambassador delivered Thailand’s statement at the UNAOC Ministerial Group of Friends High-Level Meeting, emphasizing (1) Thailand’s commitment in promoting cultural diversity and religious acceptance under the Thai Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion, the National Action Plan for Promoting Peaceful Coexistence in a Multicultural Society for 2023-2027, and activities aimed at fostering interfaith and intercultural dialogue organized by various sectors in the country; and (2) Thailand’s commitment to support the UNAOC Plan of Action 2024-2026, particularly in the areas of AI literacy and youth participation. Additionally, the Thai delegation participated in various breakout sessions on topics such as strengthening intergenerational dialogue, and the important roles of women, religious leaders, education, and sports in fostering a culture of peace. (MFA)





















































