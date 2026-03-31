Omani tourist injured in Pattaya bottle attack, French man surrenders to police

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 45-year-old Omani tourist was injured after a violent altercation in central Pattaya in the early hours of March 29, after an argument escalated into a beer bottle attack outside a convenience store.

At 04.08 a.m., the Sawang Boriboon Foundation received reports of a foreigner being assaulted in front of a well-known shop in Soi 18 or Soi Yensabai, opposite a hotel in South Pattaya. Rescue teams and patrol police from Pattaya City Police Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Officers found the Omani man in a heavily intoxicated state with a deep laceration to his cheek and significant bleeding. A Thai woman at the scene had already provided basic first aid before rescuers arrived.

The victim was given emergency treatment and transported to Pattaya City Hospital for further care.

The suspect, a 34-year-old French national, did not flee the scene and instead remained to surrender to police.

According to statements given through his Thai wife, the suspect said he had been waiting outside a shop when the injured man, who was drinking beer nearby, allegedly shouted insults and repeatedly used abusive language in English despite being ignored.



He claimed the situation escalated after repeated verbal abuse, leading him to pick up a beer bottle and strike the victim once in the face, before throwing another bottle during the confrontation. Bystanders then intervened and stopped the incident.

Police have temporarily seized the suspect’s passport while they wait for the victim to recover before conducting further questioning of both parties. Authorities say the case will proceed under Thai law following a full investigation.



































