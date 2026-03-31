Pattaya sidewalk parking outrage grows as public demands fines instead of warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Pattaya took action after receiving complaints via the city’s call center regarding a vehicle parked on a sidewalk along Sukhumvit Road, March 29.

Following inspection, officers found the vehicle owner at the scene and issued a warning, advising that parking on pedestrian walkways is prohibited. The driver complied and removed the vehicle from the area.

However, the incident sparked public debate online, with some residents questioning the practice of issuing warnings rather than fines. Comments also raised concerns about potential damage to sidewalk infrastructure, asking whether pedestrian pavements are designed to support vehicle weight and who would be responsible if structural damage occurs later.

Authorities have reiterated that sidewalks are strictly designated for pedestrian use and urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations to ensure safety and prevent obstruction.



































