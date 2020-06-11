Old monk panhandler defrocked near Pattaya

Sattahip ecclesiastical officials defrocked an Uttaradit monk for improperly soliciting donations on an unlicensed pilgrimage and not giving the money to the temple.

Pongniran Hongsa, 63, was picked up by Najomtien police after complaints about the monk flagging down cars outside the Viharn Sien shrine attraction in Khao Chee Chan and selling supposedly blessed necklaces and bracelets.







Police found that the hundreds of ornaments in his bag were not holy and simply purchased in bulk at the Tha Prachan amulet market. He also kept all the money he collected for personal use instead of giving back to his home base, Koisung Temple in Uttaradit.

Pongniran was brought to the Sattahip dean of monks, who determined that the Nakhon Sawan native had been with the Uttaradit temple since 2005, but had left on a “pilgrimage” almost five years ago. However, the pilgrimage was not sanctioned by the Sangha.

The wayward monks was stripped of his robes and designation. It was not revealed what, if any, further action would be taken, or if he would be sent back out on his own, broke and with no robes.

