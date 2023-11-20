Oil spill victims get 5.8 million baht in compensation

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 16, Chonburi Province Governor Thawatchai Srithong presided over a ceremony at the Provincial Hall to distribute financial assistance to individuals affected by the crude oil spill into the sea on September 3 when more than 60,000 litres of oil leaked into the sea at the Single Buoy Mooring (SBM-2) of Thai Oil Refinery in Sriracha, approximately 16 kilometers southwest of the Thai Oil refinery’s shoreline.







Following the oil spill incident, the Chonburi provincial administration urgently established a task force to monitor and facilitate aid to those affected. Under the chairmanship of Amnat Jaroensri, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, the committee efficiently coordinated and communicated with affected residents and Thai Oil Company executives to ensure a prompt and comprehensive response to the situation. Criteria and rates for providing assistance to affected individuals were established, emphasizing fairness and inclusivity.







Demonstrating corporate responsibility, Thai Oil Company took the responsibility and provided financial aid and relief to the affected population. In the initial phase, 323 recipients from various areas, including Sriracha Municipality, Bang Phra Subdistrict, Ban Ao Udom, and Ban Laem Chabang, received financial assistance totaling 5,831,000 baht.

The assistance efforts are ongoing, with the committee actively reviewing and considering additional aid for those who have not yet received assistance. The commitment of the Provincial Government and collaboration with Thai Oil emphasizes their dedication to supporting the affected communities and fostering recovery in the aftermath of the oil spill incident.































