Pattaya launches underground cabling project for Jomtien 2nd Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is on the verge of a groundbreaking transformation with the initiation of a comprehensive project aimed at overhauling its electrical infrastructure. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, alongside Kriangsak Kittiprapas, Deputy Director Acting for the Deputy Director of the Provincial Electricity Authority Operating System Division, formalized this endeavor through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 17. The focus of this MOU is the implementation of the Underground Power Cable Improvement Project along Jomtien Second Road.







Expressing gratitude, Mayor Poramet acknowledged the Provincial Electricity Authority’s selection of Pattaya as a trailblazing city for the installation of underground power cables. Encompassing around 20 kilometers, this ambitious project represents a pivotal step in Pattaya’s broader plan to elevate its electrical system and promises a discernible enhancement in various pathways. Jomtien Road 2 stands out as the first collaborative effort between the city and the Provincial Electricity Authority, with future routes earmarked for potential development.







Kriangsak provided insights into ongoing electricity projects, emphasizing three key initiatives involving underground cables. The first focuses on the comprehensive development of underground cables in the city center, fully funded by the Provincial Electricity Authority. The second concentrates on constructing underground cables dedicated to commemorating royal occasions. The long-term plan envisions a collaborative effort to enhance the underground cable system, with local authorities contributing to civil works and the Provincial Electricity Authority investing in electrical infrastructure.







The MOU signing marks the official commencement of the joint initiative to revamp Jomtien Second Road, a critical step forward in line with the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) plan. Pattaya City’s active endorsement, contributing 95 million baht for civil works, combined with the Provincial Electricity Authority’s investment of 241 million baht in electrical infrastructure, underscores the commitment to this project. With an estimated overall budget of 336 million baht, the project is set to commence early next year, symbolizing Pattaya’s dedication to progress and modernization.

























